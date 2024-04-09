Charlotte native to be interviewed for Hornets head coach opening: Reports

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Current assistant coach of the Los Angeles Clippers Jay Larranaga will be interviewing for the Charlotte Hornets head coach opening, according to ESPN sources.

Larranaga is a Charlotte native and has been in the NBA since 2012. He spent nine seasons with the Celtics as an assistant under Brad Stevens and Doc Rivers, and the previous three seasons with the Clippers under Ty Lue.

Before starting his coaching career, Larranaga played for and graduated from Bowling Green University. He then spent 12 years playing professionally overseas in Greece, France, Italy and Spain.

Larranaga is no stranger to the basketball world. His dad, Jim Larranaga, is currently the head coach of the University of Miami. He’s been there since 2011 and brought the Hurricanes to the Final Four in 2023 for the first time in program history.

