How much are Ohio State 2024 spring game tickets? What you need to know

Spring is coming for Ohio State football.

After an eventful offseason that included the return of players such as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and J.T. Tuimoloau, and the addition of players such as quarterback Will Howard, quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs, the Buckeyes will take the field for their annual spring game April 13 at Ohio Stadium.

Want to see the new-look Buckeyes in person? Here is what you need to know about the Ohio State spring game.

When is the Ohio State spring game?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., April 13; Ohio Stadium

How much are Ohio State spring game 2024 tickets?

General admission prices for the 2024 Ohio State spring game are $10. Limited reserved seating will be available for $22 and $37.

How to buy tickets for Ohio State spring game

Tickets for the Ohio State spring game will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

How to park for 2024 Ohio State spring game

Parking is free for the Ohio State spring game

What is the Ohio State spring game format?

Ohio State has not announced the 2024 spring game format.

In 2023, the Ohio State offense faced the OSU defense. Offense scoring was traditional, while defensive scores were determined by touchdowns, turnovers, 3-and-outs, sacks and forced punts.

Will the Ohio State spring game be televised?

Ohio State has not announced broadcast information for its 2024 spring game.

In 2023, the Ohio State spring game was shown live on Big Ten Network. The game was also carried on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

