What Carlos Locklyn brings to Ohio State recruiting: 'He doesn't recruit. He builds relationships'

Carlos Locklyn did not take long to make his impression on the Ohio State football program.

Days after joining Ryan Day’s staff as the team’s new running backs coach, Locklyn, the former Oregon running backs coach, has already been active on the recruiting trail by extending offers to two 2025 running backs: four-star Dierre Hill and three-star Shekai Mills-Knight.

For Hill, Locklyn was not a new voice, having earned an offer from Oregon after his freshman season at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, Illinois. Now, heading into his senior season, Hill is the No. 104 player and ninth-ranked running back in the 2025 class per 247Sports’ composite rankings and is holding offers from programs around the country.

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn calls to players Thursday, April 14, 2022, during practice with the Ducks at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene.

Hill said Locklyn is what helped make Oregon a contender in his recruitment, a program Hill still calls a “great organization and program” after the running back coach’s departure. But Locklyn is what makes Hill excited to check out Ohio State.

“Coach (Locklyn) plays a big part and we have a great relationship,” Hill told The Dispatch. “One thing about coach Lock, he doesn’t recruit. He builds relationships with his guys. He calls them his ‘Lock Boys.’”

Hill said Locklyn kept him “in the loop” about his move from Ohio State to Oregon.

“He’s a man of his word,” Hill said. “He’s true to himself. That’s two of the biggest things about him. He’s never going to tell me anything wrong. He’s going to give me the full honest truth And he’s always done that, and he still does that even with him transitioning over to Ohio State. He’s always been 100. He’s always been positive and honest with me.”

Locklyn's approach is the same on the field, Hill said, describing Locklyn as "passionate."

"He demands respect in the right way, you know what I mean?" Hill said. "He’s just a very hard coach and a lot of guys I feel like would play for him just because he’s a hard coach and he knows what to do to get you to the next level."

As a junior at Althoff Catholic, Hill had 1,788 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns, per 247Sports.

While Locklyn moved programs, Hill said Locklyn’s opinion of him never changed, saying “he believes I could be there with him and we could do great things.” But even with Locklyn in place, Hill said he still felt the weight of the Ohio State offer.

“Now that they are in the conversation now, it’s a lot different now,” Hill said. “It is. I mean, I've always seen them as a great organization, a great program. But just to have them as an offer and them wanting me, it’s just a lot different. I didn’t think they seen me like that as a player. I know I have the potential to be that player. I just didn't think it was like that.”

Ohio State 2025 recruiting: Where does OSU stand at running back?

According to 247Sports, Hill is one of 15 running backs Ohio State has offered in the 2025 class including Mills-Knight: a three-star back out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which also produced 2024 tight end commit Max LeBlanc. Mills-Knight received an offer from Locklyn at Oregon in February.

Ohio State does not have a commitment from a running back in the 2025 class.

Ohio State added two running backs in the 2024 class in James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon. Heading into the 2025 class, as the roster stands, the Buckeyes could have four scholarship running backs: Peoples, Williams-Dixon, Quinshon Judkins and Dallan Hayden. Judkins and Hayden will both be NFL draft eligible after the 2024 season.

Hill said he wants to be committed to a college program by the beginning of his senior high school season. When he received an offer from Locklyn and Ohio State, Hill said he spoke about coming to Columbus for either a spring practice or a summer visit.

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn walks the field during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

While he may be uncertain about the school he wants to attend, Hill knows the kind of player that school will get.

“If you guys were to get me, I’m going to be the best hard worker ever out there,” Hill said. “I’m going to give it 110% every time.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What Carlos Locklyn brings to Ohio State recruiting