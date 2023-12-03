Brock Glenn starts for Florida State football vs. Louisville in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Freshman Brock Glenn drew the start at quarterback for Florida State football in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game.

Tate Rodemaker warmed up, but it does not seem like he will start.

Glenn will be entrusted to lead No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) in his first career start against No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) at 8 p.m. here at Bank of America Stadium.

Glenn was observed in pregame warmups and throwing the ball to the starting receivers and running backs and then later taking snaps with the first-team offensive line. AJ Duffy took snaps after Glenn and Rodemaker and walk-on QB Dylan McNamara took the snaps with the backups.

On a radio show Saturday morning, Rodemaker's father, Alan, confirmed Rodemaker suffered a concussion against rival Florida last weekend. He said his son was 50/50 for playing against Louisville.

"He threw it really good, but the problem is just the timeframe stuff with all the protocols they have to go through," Alan said. "He did have a concussion. He was fine Saturday night after the game.

"Sunday, they run all the players who played through a series of tests with the training staff. That's pretty common across Division-I athletics. Some of the things they were concerned about Sunday, Monday and Tuesday did say that he had a concussion there last week.

"Throughout the week, he practiced every day and progressively got better and better. It's just a timeframe issue now. They are going to make a call on that today [Saturday]. We'll know something more today. I can't give you a final on that until after lunch today, after walkthroughs, the head doctor is going to give me a call."

Rodemaker was forced into the starting role following a season-ending injury to Jordan Travis against North Alabama two weeks ago. Rodemaker is 32 of 56 passing for the season with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions.

He went 12 of 25 for 134 yards against the Gators in last week's victory.

Glenn took over for three plays when Rodemaker went down with his injury before returning against the Gators. Glenn is 2 for 4 passing for 35 yards and has added six rushes for 38 yards.

HOW TO WATCH ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

