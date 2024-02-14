'I'm just a Florida guy who loves Florida State': Passion fueled Trever Jackson's arrival to FSU football

A big reason why Trever Jackson is at Florida State is because of his grandmother.

The Orlando native had always heard from his grandmother that it "was always about Florida State." Her passion for the team was one of the reasons why he made the flip from Ole Miss at the end of October to become a quarterback preferred walk-on at FSU on Early Signing Day.

"Just being a Florida kid and I always loved Florida State," Jackson said at his first availability with FSU Wednesday. "Just the person [Mike] Norvell is and why not get enhanced by him and developed by him? It was an easy decision in my eyes."

The 4-star prospect out of Jones High in Orlando committed to Ole Miss in August over a handful of other schools including Oklahoma and Penn State. In October, he de-committed and wanted to put his full focus on helping Jones to a state championship.

The Tigers made a run to the Class 3M state semifinals, falling to eventual state runner-up, Homestead, 31-28. Jackson finished his senior season with 916 yards passing, completing 56-of-101 attempts and throwing seven touchdowns. He added 855 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Picking up a late offer from FSU, it was a passion that fueled Jackson to decide to come to FSU as a walk-on, and into a deep quarterback room.

"It was about a couple weeks ago, [FSU Director of Personnel] Chuck Cantor gave me a call he asked if I was still interested in Florida State," Jackson said. "I was like, of course. I'm a Florida guy who loves Florida State. After that, I made it a done deal, called Norvell, and made it a decision."

Jackson said that one of his strengths is his accountability and being able to get the job done. One thing he said he wants to work on is getting adjusted to the college tempo of play.

"I feel like my greatest strength as a quarterback is accountability, I can get the job done," Jackson said. "I feel like something I need to work on is just getting that college tempo. It's very fast-paced and just making sure I get comfortable in that fast-paced type, of lifestyle and just understanding it more."

He's been learning a lot from his fellow quarterbacks, including Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, who he called the "grandad" of the quarterback room.

"He's very chill and very laid back, but he's super smart," Jackson said. "He really knows the game of football. He's teaching me a lot of stuff that I can use in my future. I really appreciate him as well."

