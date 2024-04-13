What channel is Arkansas football's Red-White game? Time, TV schedule for spring finale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football puts a bow on its spring practices this afternoon with its annual Red-White Game.

The Razorbacks are slated to play a game with 15-minute quarters in the first half with typical clock rules followed by a 10-minute halftime. The second half will feature 10-minute quarters with a running clock with the exception of scores, penalties, change of possession and the last two minutes of the half.

More: Bobby Petrino relishing opportunity to work with Arkansas football quarterback Taylen Green

More: Five takeaways from Arkansas football's first open spring scrimmage

Arkansas has already has a few open scrimmages, but this is another opportunity for fans to take a look at Bobby Petrino's offense and transfer quarterback Taylen Green, who has taken nearly every single rep with the starters throughout the spring. Malachi Singleton and Jacolby Criswell are battling to be Green's backup.

Admission is free for fans who want to attend.

Here is a look at how to watch Saturday's action from inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri State Bears head coach Bobby Petrino talks to Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

What channel is Arkansas football's spring game?

TV channel: N/A

Stream: SECN+; Fubo (free trial)

The Hogs won't be on television, but fans can tune in via the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Justin Kutcher and Dan Mullen on the call.

Arkansas football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Aug. 29 vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock) Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State Sept. 14 vs. UAB Sept. 21 at Auburn* Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M* (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) Oct. 5 vs. Tennessee* Oct. 12 BYE Oct. 19 vs. LSU* Oct. 26 at Mississippi State* Nov. 2 vs. Ole Miss* Nov. 9 BYE Nov. 16 vs. Texas* Nov. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Nov. 30 at Missouri*

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas football's spring game today?