Arkansas football head coach, players react to spring practices with Bobby Petrino

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football now has two spring weeks under its belt in a Bobby Petrino offense. The former head coach is back in Fayetteville trying to help the program return to the heights he reached from 2008-11.

Arkansas had one of the worst offenses in the country a season ago, and it's still very early, but the initial reports are good for the Razorbacks.

The offensive line looks improved, and the scheme appears to be more dynamic. The defense dominated fall workouts in the buildup to last season, but it's been much more even through the early weeks of March.

There's also a buzz around the program. Petrino's hire brought life to the fan base, but coaches and players are taking notice of his immediate impact. Through five spring practices, here are some of the most notable quotes about Petrino's return.

Excitement for the Arkansas football receivers in new scheme

There was too much inconsistency from pass catchers in last year's offense. Andrew Armstrong was good, but the Hogs never found a reliable second target after the injury to tight end Luke Hasz.

Arkansas didn't add any receivers through the transfer portal, but Sam Pittman is optimistic Petrino's offense will bring the most out of that position.

"I think we’re finding windows as receivers better than we’ve ever had," Pittman said. "If that makes sense. Our routes are that they have more freedom to set in holes and understand man vs. man zone coverage."

Sophomore Davion Dozier had a terrific day Thursday, making a stunning one-handed catch for a touchdown. Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna have both shown good chemistry with quarterback Taylen Green.

Playing with speed

It remains to be seen what type of tempo the Arkansas offense plays at this fall, but there's an emphasis on pace through the first two weeks of spring practice.

"Go, go, go. Just do everything fast," Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said of his first impressions. "Make sure you got your plays down, make sure you’re in the playbook."

To play with the controlled rush, communication is vital. Petrino has relied heavily on wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch to be an extension of the offensive coordinator in practices. Fouch was an assistant under Petrino at Missouri State and has been one of the most vocal coaches during 11-on-11 drills.

Keeping the defense on its toes

A better Arkansas offense in 2024 will give defensive coordinator Travis Williams better reps in practice, and the Hogs going against Petrino this spring have been impressed with the new scheme's variety.

"They’re throwing a lot at us, so we’ve got to stay on our game," Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory said. "There’s something new every day, so we can’t just be focused on what they did the day before, cause they’ll then throw something new in the next day."

A multi-dimensional offense should be the perfect test for the Razorbacks' inexperienced linebackers. Brad Spence and Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey Jr. are the projected starters, and they've combined for 40 tackles in their careers.

Extracting enjoyment

The Dan Enos offense felt like a slog. By the time he was fired, Arkansas had lost all confidence, especially up front.

Petrino and offensive line coach Eric Mateos are trying to rebuild in the trenches, and better chemistry has been a focus through the spring. Playing in a more dynamic scheme could be an easy way to boost morale.

"It feels like almost a million things going on at one time," said left tackle Francisco Carmona, who transferred to Arkansas from San Jose State.

"But it’s really fun to be a part of 'cause there’s so much going on, and he kind of just lets us play as offensive linemen. Just run. Get going and be physical at the same time."

