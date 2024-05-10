Who would the Celtics rather face in the conference finals?

The Boston Celtics are expected to overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers in their second-round matchup. As such, they would progress onto the Eastern Conference Finals, facing either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks. Both teams bring a different style of play to the equation, forcing the Celtics to adapt their approach.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Celtics Chronicle’ podcast, former All-Star big man Roy Hibbert shared his thoughts on which team the Celtics would likely prefer to face in the next round of the playoffs, ahead of a potential trip to the NBA Finals.

Hibbert cited the Pacers as being the more favorable matchup for Boston. He noted how Indiana’s run-and-gun game plan would open up opportunities for the Celtics to take control of the series with their elite-level offense, noting how the Pacers usually throw caution to the wind. He also noted how the Knicks’ stellar rearguard production would likely be a more difficult path for the Celtics.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire