Boston Celtics annhilate Cleveland Cavaliers 125-90 in Game 1

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers handily, the Celtics winning 120-95 on their home court of TD Garden this past Tuesday (May 7) night. The Celtics now have a 1-0 series lead over Cleveland as a result.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a deep dive into the victory, getting into star Boston forward Jaylen Brown’s monster night against the Cavs, point guard Derrick White’s huge performance Tuesday evening, and star swingman Jayson Tatum’s rough shooting night at the Garden.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire