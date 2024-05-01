Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gives an update on Kristaps Porzingis’ injury

Fans of the Boston Celtics got an update on the status of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis and his calf injury in his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” radio show. Porzingis left the Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Miami Heat with a non-contact injury that would later be revealed to be a strained soleus in his calf. Since then, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has said it could have KP out for at least several games.

“I don’t know the specifics of it; they use a lot of fancy words. But I do know it will be re-evaluated next week,” said Mazzulla via NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Hartwell.

“We’ll see how he responds to the treatment and how much better he gets here in the first week,” he added.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CLNSMedia ☘️🧪📺 Rapid reaction to the Porzingis injury and sorting out how Mazzulla and the Celtics pivot in Game 5 and beyond Sponsored by: @PrizePicks X @Gametime https://t.co/ZLKwBgmWsE — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) April 30, 2024

“That’s the goal — to rehab it like crazy over the next week and see where we’re at from there,” explained Mazzulla. It’s important to note that re-evaluating a player does not usually equate with a return.

A very good response might have Porzingis back soon after, though, suggesting we’re looking at least an eight or nine-day stretch where the Latvian center will be in street clothes during playoff games.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire