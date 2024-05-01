Was Kristaps Porzingis’ good spirits with the Celtics after his calf injury a sign of its severity?

The Boston Celtics now have full control of their Eastern Conference playoff series vs. the Miami Heat, as the top-seeded Celtics defeated the eighth-seeded Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 lead. A key concern emerged in the second quarter when Kristaps Porzingis sustained an injury. The incident started with Porzingis turning his ankle while chasing an offensive rebound, continued as he stumbled amid a screening action above the 3-point line, and culminated with him unable to move as the Celtics transitioned back on defense.

Porzingis, visibly distressed, put both hands on his head and stumbled to the bench while play continued. He covered his face with his uniform and promptly exited to the locker room. The Celtics later described the injury as a calf sprain. Meanwhile, ESPN reported that an on-site test for an Achilles tear came back negative, though further imaging was scheduled for Tuesday at home. Porzingis did not return to the game and was seen leaving in a walking boot.

