Celtics Lab 254: Boston wins Game 4 vs. Miami, but lose Kristaps Porzingis; what happens next?

The Boston Celtics won Game 4 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series with the Miami Heat to take a commanding 3-1 lead at Kaseya Center on Monday night, but the win came at a cost. The Celtics lost star big man Kristaps Porzingis to what is being described as a calf strain, and could miss substantial time as a result.

How does Porzingis’ injury impact the rest of the series vs. the Heat? Assuming Boston advances (and we should), how do the team’s rotations change in terms of minutes distribution of frontcourt minutes change — and who gets them?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast took a deep dive into Boston’s Game 4 results and what it means for the team moving forward. We also take a quick look around the league at some other developments that may impact Boston as well, focusing on what we want to see in Game 5.





Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire