Celtics ‘answered the call’ in Game 3 win over the Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics won Game 3 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday (May 11). Boston now leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Monday (May 13). Joe Mazzulla’s team bounced back from a 24-point loss in game two; they played a better brand of basketball on both sides of the floor, leading to some dominant stretches.

During Sunday’s (May 12) episode of ESPN’s SportsCenter, former NBA champion Richard Jefferson shared his thoughts on the Celtics’ bounce-back performance. He credited the team for responding after a difficult loss on their home floor.

If the Celtics can win game four, they will be heading back to the TD Garden for a potential close-out game, which would afford them some much-needed rest ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals. The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers look set to take their series to seven games, which would work in the Celtics favor.

