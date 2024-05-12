Boston’s key to succes? ‘Play defense and the rest will take care of itself,’ says Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

All season long at the Celtics Wire, we have challenged the prevailing notion that this iteration of the Boston Celtics is an elite offensive team that can play top-notch defense. Instead, we believe the Celtics are a unit that can deploy a brutal defense on opponents good enough to win vs. any team, even on nights when their usually-historic offense has an off night.

And star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown echoed those sentiments after he and his fellow Boston teammates regained control of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden this past Saturday (May 11) night.

Speaking after the Celtics’ 106-93 Game 3 victory, Brown said (via the Associated Press), “There’s nothing complicated about it: Play defense and the rest will take care of itself.”

“We could have done better, but we kept them under 100,” added the Georgia native. “We need everybody to be on the same page and everybody to come out with the same effort.”

“The rest will take care of itself because we’ve got enough talent in this locker room.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire