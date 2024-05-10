Can the Boston Celtics make the rest of their series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers a quick one?

Can the Boston Celtics make the rest of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers a quick one? After Game 1 of the series, the Celtics’ blowout win had many of us wondering if this might be a very short series indeed. But then Boston botched their Game 2 effort against Cleveland, meaning the series will now end up going at least five games total.

Can the Cavs steal another game or two at home? Will the Celtics pay for their Game 2 performance later on in the postseason, as they have in the past? And most importantly, do the Cavs now have a shot to advance?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a closer look after Game 1. Check it out below!

