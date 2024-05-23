Celebrating the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win vs. the Indiana Pacers while looking at what nearly cost them the game

The Boston Celtics may have needed an extra period to defeat the Indiana Pacers 133-128 in Game 1 on their own home court of TD Garden this past Tuesday (May 21) night. But they did it and took a 1-0 series lead in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals as a result.

How did they manage to pull it off? Why did they blow double-digit leads more than on time in the game? And what can we expect to see from the Celtics and the Pacers in Thursday (May 23) night’s tilt at the Garden that is different from what we saw in Game 1?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, did a deep dive on all aspects of the Game 1 victory postgame. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire