Celtics Lab 260: On Boston escaping Indy with a Game 1 win, what’s coming in Game 2 with Kory Waldron

Game 1 of the Boston Celtics Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers is in the books, and the Celtics have a 1-0 series lead with their 133-128 win.

But it took overtime to pull it off, and Boston digging deep with a few lucky breaks to pull out the win, a few minor mistakes over the course of the contest nearly costing them the win in their own arena of TD Garden (and home court advantage with it). Perhaps having been burned so many times before in similar situations helped them find the necessary gear, but there are some serious concerns in need of a fix for Boston to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

How will they manage to stay afloat in their frontcourt rotation with Kristaps Porzingis still several games away from a return? Can they keep using drop coverage so liberally? And what players off their bench can make an impact in this series?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Kory Waldron, the host of the “Full Access Hoops” podcast to break down what we saw in Game 1 and what we expect in Game 2. Make sure you check it out to get up to speed on all things East finals.





The Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by Prize Picks and Gametime.





If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire