Reacting to the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 East finals win over the Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics are now the proud owners of a 1-0 lead in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers. But they very nearly found themselves on the other side of the series win count, with a clutch 3 from star Boston forward Jaylen Brown sending the game to an extra period when it looked certain the Celtics would lose the game.

How do we feel about the fact that Boston managed to gut out a victory in contexts they have historically failed? Conversely, how do we feel about the fact they came within a hair’s breadth of losing the game?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded. Check it out below!

