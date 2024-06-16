Fever vs. Sky: Live updates, score, highlights and more as Indiana, Caitlin Clark take on Chicago, Angel Reese

The two teams meet again on Sunday, and the discourse around Caitlin Clark has only intensified since then, including her omission from the U.S. women's Olympic team. Through 14 games, Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Sky's Angel Reese has been having an impressive rookie season of her own, averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Clark is having a standout start to her WNBA career despite facing the league's best teams early and drawing their best defensive efforts. It's still her award to lose, though Angel Reese (12.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg) and Cameron Brink (2.9 bpg) have also had strong starts. Kamilla Cardoso's debut was delayed due to injury, but she could enter this conversation as well.
She's tasked with more than any other rookie in this class as a lead ball-handler and the biggest name to enter the league in its history.
Caitlin Clark responds to bigotry in WNBA audience: 'People should not be using my name to push those agendas'
As discourse around Indiana Fever rookie and women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark grows louder, some of the discussion has taken an uglier turn into racism and misogyny directed at the rest of the WNBA.
On Thursday, Clark refuted that language, saying that she does not want her name used in that context.
"Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect," Clark said in response to a question from The Athletic's James Boyd. "People should not be using my name to push those agendas."