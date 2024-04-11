CBS Will Air Champions League Soccer Matches

UEFA Champions League Today.

CBS will feature some high-profile soccer matches, with Barcelona playing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Tuesday, April 16, and Manchester City taking on Real Madrid Wednesday, April 17. Both matches are UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and will air on CBS and Paramount Plus at 2 p.m. ET on their respective days.

Both matches will have the UEFA Champions League Today show on before, starting at 1:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network, and 2 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is a 24-hour streaming network featuring global soccer coverage.

There’s a post-match show on CBS Sports Network and Paramount Plus both days, also with the UEFA Champions League Today title. Kate Abdo hosts UEFA Champions League Today and Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards are analysts.

In other Champions League action, Paramount Plus streams Borussia Dortmund versus Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. April 16, and Bayern Munich versus Arsenal at 3 p.m. April 17.