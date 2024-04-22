Cavs playoff tickets selling, but prices aren’t skyrocketing

**Related Video Above: 216Stix fires up Fox 8 studio for Cavs playoff game No. 2.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ second game of the 2024 NBA playoffs was expected to be a sellout, just as the first game on Saturday was when the Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 97-to-83.

Saturday’s playoff victory may have rejuvenated a fan base that seemed complacent after the team limped into the playoffs this year. (Last year of course, the team lost a Round 1 playoff matchup against the New York Knicks in five games.)

The renewed enthusiasm, however, has not yet translated into skyrocketing ticket prices for the games yet to be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“Victories always make things better, the more you win the more people pay the more tickets sell for,” said Scott Merk, a local ticket Broker in Cleveland.

For Monday’s game two in Cleveland, Merk said tickets were priced to sell.



WJW photo

And, if having a full house of fans for a home game gives the home team an advantage, price should not keep Cleveland fans away.

“Right now we are at anywhere from $15 to no more than $2,000 and that’s with your feet on the wood, VIP right next to the visitors bench ,” said Merk.

Online Monday afternoon, Fox 8 was still able to find tickets for the game as low as $25 each on StubHub, where the most expensive tickets available were selling for more than $7,000 to sit next to the home bench.

On SeatGeek, tickets for Monday’s game were still available for as little as $30 to more than $4,000.

As the day progressed, however the $25 tickets had risen to as much as $40 while the price of the tickets being offered for more than $4,000 were dropping in price.

“Every round, as you progress, goes up in price, demand will go up. Also, especially now that you have got through the first round and if it ended up say, it could be the Boston Celtics, the Boston fans are off the hook, they will travel to Cleveland,” said Merk.

In Boston, the Celtics are starting the 2024 NBA playoffs with home court advantage against the Miami Heat.

Fox 8 found the cheapest tickets for their game two at Madison Square Garden starting at more than $120. About five times the cheapest available tickets for Cleveland’s game two, and game five at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

And while it is not a given that either Cleveland or Boston will advance to the second round of the playoffs, what is certain is that for every team that does advance, the ticket prices will go up accordingly.

