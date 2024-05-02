Catalytic jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

The 150th Kentucky Derby is just days away. On Saturday, another horse will etch its name in the long history of the biggest event in the sport. One of the long shots in odds for the 150th Derby is Catalytic.

The colt's only entered in three races so far and finished no lower than second. He's starting in a favorable position at post No. 5 which has produced the most Derby winners since 1930 with 10. His 50 points puts him 15th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. With that position, results, and few races, how is he a long shot?

Speed. Among the racers for this year's Derby, Catalytic has one of the lower speed scores. He's reached 90 just once out of those three races. That low speed score's been trouble already. In his most recent race at the Florida Derby, Catalytic finished second at 13 1/2 lengths behind winner and Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness. He's also bumped the start gate in two of his three events. If that happens again, it'd be hard for him to catch up with his track record of low speed scores.

Here's everything to know about this 2024 Kentucky Derby longshot.

Catalytic: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Joseph Jr. is 0 for 2 in the Derby. His best finish came in 2020 with eighth place on Ny Traffic.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Ortiz is 0 for 8 as a Derby participant with a best finish of second on Good Magic in 2018. He has won the two other Triple Crown events, though, with a victory at the 2017 Belmont Stakes on Tapwrit and a win at the 2022 Preakness on Early Voting.

Owners: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies, George Isaacs

Sire: Catalina Cruiser

Dam: One Show Only

Bred: Kentucky

Catalytic record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 10/7/23 Gulfstream Park 2024 Florida Derby 1 83 3/8/24 Tampa Bay Downs Allowance Optimal Claiming 2 85 3/30/24 Gulfstream Park GP Msw 2 90

Career Earnings: $216,825

Catalytic: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

FanDuel: Catalytic outside the top five

Staff note that Catalytic's record ahead of the Derby is solid but the speed scores are among the lowest in the field.

Odds: 30-1

Post number: 5

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

