Cardiff sign Exeter prop Southworth

Danny Southworth in action for Exeter Chiefs earlier this season
Danny Southworth made his Premiership debut for Exeter in October 2020 [Getty Images]

Cardiff have signed Welsh-qualified loosehead prop Danny Southworth from Exeter Chiefs.

Southworth, 25, has made 25 first-team appearances for Chiefs having come through the club’s academy.

Barnstaple-born Southworth qualifies for Wales through his grandmother.

"I’ve absolutely loved my time at Exeter Chiefs, so it was a really difficult decision to leave,” Southworth said.

“But this is a fantastic opportunity for me to play in a different league with new experiences and playing styles. After five, six years at Exeter, I feel this is the right time for a new challenge.”

Southworth, a converted number eight, will compete for game-time at the Arms Park with the likes of Corey Domachowski and Rhys Barratt.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt says Southworth is a particularly strong scrummager.

“We’re really pleased to bring Danny to the club to further enhance our environment and competition at loose-head. He is Welsh-qualified and has ambitions to play international rugby,” said Sherratt.

“He has featured a lot for Exeter this season and did very well coming on in the Champions Cup knockout stages and last four rounds of the Premiership.”