Caleb Williams wants to replicate success of Patriots legend Tom Brady

Former USC quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams, has high aspirations with his NFL career officially slated to start on Thursday night.

Williams wants to be the next great quarterback, and he tipped his cap to a New England Patriots legend.

Williams recorded 3,633 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for USC. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner tallied 10,082 passing yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over the course of his collegiate career. He is projected to be taken by the Chicago Bears at the top of the draft board.

When appearing on “The Pivot Podcast”, Williams said he wanted stability and success throughout his NFL career.

“Now that I want to play in one place for 20 years and chase one guy, No. 12,” Williams said.

With the 1st pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select… Only six sleeps away from hearing those famous words and we are sitting with the one man whose name is likely to complete that statement. QB @CALEBcsw the 2022 Heisman winner has been saying those words to… pic.twitter.com/8DJnhkbrz7 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 19, 2024

The career of Tom Brady may be hard to replicate. Nevertheless, it’s certainly worth it to try and replicate the standard.

