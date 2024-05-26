Aces waive rookie Dyaisha Fair 1 day after her WNBA debut

The Aces selected Dyaisha Fair in the second round of the WNBA Draft last month out of Syracuse

Dyaisha Fair made her WNBA debut on Saturday night, playing about four minutes late in the Aces' win over the Fever. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Just one day after she made her debut with the team, Dyaisha Fair’s time with the Las Vegas Aces is over.

The Aces waived Fair on Sunday, just four games into the WNBA season. She made her debut in Saturday’s 99-80 win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, recording two assists and shooting 0-of-2 from the field in four minutes.

The Aces selected Fair in the second round of the WNBA Draft last month after an impressive run at Syracuse. Fair averaged 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season with the Orange, and she moved up to No. 3 on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 3,403 career points. Only Clark, who set both the men’s and women’s scoring records last season at Iowa, and Kelsey Plum have scored more points than her at the college level.

Fair made an appearance in a preseason game against Puerto Rico earlier this month, playing about 10 minutes in Las Vegas' 52-point blowout win.

Despite losing Fair, the Aces have had no issues so far this season. Their win on Saturday pushed them to 3-1 on the season, with their only loss coming in a 10-point defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. The Aces are attempting to win a third straight WNBA title this season, something that hasn’t been done in the league since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles from 1997-2000.