BYU football gets another commit from a 3-star defender

Fans cheer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats in a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU added to its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday evening.

Blake Lowe, a three-star defender from California, committed to Kalani Sitake’s program, with the early signing day just over a month away.

Lowe — who is listed as both a linebacker and safety on his recruiting profile — preps at Chaparral High in Temecula, California, and is rated a three-star recruit in 247 Sports’ composting rankings.

Lowe also held scholarship offers from Arizona, Washington State, Boise State, Air Force, Army and San Jose State, according to 247 Sports, and visited BYU over the weekend for the Cougars’ Senior Day game against Oklahoma.

He had 100 tackles as a senior to go along with three sacks, eight pass deflections and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Lowe also caught 22 passes for 438 yards and seven touchdowns.

Early signing day for the 2024 class is Dec. 20.

With Lowe’s addition, BYU now has 14 commits in its 2024 class.