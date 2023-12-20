BYU Cougars football: 2024 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
Wednesday marks the start of college football’s early signing period, meaning players in the 2024 class can now officially sign with their chosen programs.
BYU has already secured commitments from many prospects, but there’s still time to add more.
Check this article throughout the day on Wednesday to see the latest additions to the BYU football program.
Enoch Watson, QB
★★★ (247Sports composite).
6-foot-3, 200 pounds.
American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Arizona).
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 @Enoch_Watson1 🤙 pic.twitter.com/W784VzxYvM
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Ranked as the No. 25 recruit in Arizona by 247Sports.
Passed for 2,581 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023, adding another 356 yards and eight scores on the ground.
Played for former BYU quarterbacks Ty Detmer and Max Hall at American Leadership Academy.
“BYU is the spot man! There’s no better place to be coached,” Watson told Vanquish the Foe. “Coach Kalani and coach Roderick have only been positive and very encouraging! Coach Roderick is one of the main reasons I committed. He has a rhyme and reason to everything! The offense is so organized and balanced. It picks defenses apart, but also has a lot of big plays down the field!”
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶 📽️
learn more about @Enoch_Watson1 👉 https://t.co/WqVeTVJtlY pic.twitter.com/23eQD8nNLL
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Cannon Skidmore, LS
★★★★★ (Kohl’s Professional Camps).
6-foot-2, 200 pounds.
Red Mountain High School (Mesa, Arizona).
Cougar Nation, welcome @cannon_skidmore to the family!! pic.twitter.com/kxGTMIisuk
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Chose BYU over offers from Washington, Air Force and others.
First Team 6A All-State long snapper in Arizona.
Under Armour All-American selection
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶 📽️
learn more about @cannon_skidmore 👉 https://t.co/j1wBMFnsoF pic.twitter.com/OouYd9Raa5
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Jett Nelson, TE
★★★ (247Sports composite).
6-foot-5, 210 pounds.
American Fork High School (American Fork, Utah).
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 @JettNelson14 🤙 pic.twitter.com/27xnjnGbFJ
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Ranked as the No. 23 recruit in Utah and the No. 100 tight end nationally by 247Sports.
Caught 60 passes for 960 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶 📽️
learn more about @JettNelson14 👉 https://t.co/JAM1eKdxIf pic.twitter.com/66Kz81WpWu
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Matthias Leach, S
★★★ (247Sports composite).
6-foot-3, 175 pounds.
Chisholm Trail High School (Fort Worth, Texas).
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 @Matthiasleach02 🤙 pic.twitter.com/r2zGvQRGdz
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Chose BYU over offers from Utah State, Louisiana and Miami (OH).
The No. 210-ranked recruit out of Texas by 247Sports.
Earned reps at receiver, defensive back and punter in high school.
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶 📽️
learn more about @Matthiasleach02 👉 https://t.co/PgbyDKCC9t pic.twitter.com/5iREURaXXg
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Adney Reid, LB
★★★ (247Sports composite).
6-foot-5, 215 pounds.
Spanish Fork High School (Spanish Fork, Utah).
Cougar Nation, welcome @adney_reid to the family!! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/A1VmPM5JzH
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Ranked as the No. 13 player in Utah and No. 98 linebacker nationally by 247Sports.
Committed to BYU over Utah after receiving offers from both.
Son of former BYU tight end Gabe Reid.
Prepped at Spanish Fork as a freshman before relocating to Sydney, Australia, along with his parents, who serve as mission presidents for The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints.
“(The coaches) know what they’re talking about and always treat their players great,” Reid told BYU Insider. “It’s also a plus that I can joke with them and get a laugh in every now and then. The atmosphere at BYU is unreal — it feels like one big family! And coming from a family that heavily supports BYU, this opportunity feels surreal.”
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶 📽️
learn more about @adney_reid 👉 https://t.co/6MeSCqIsnh pic.twitter.com/Qs2utmqGlU
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Therrian Alexander III, CB
★★★ (247Sports composite).
6-foot-2, 160 pounds.
Southwest DeKalb High School (Decatur, Georgia).
𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 @therriannn 🤙 pic.twitter.com/guhAAh9NF4
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023
Chose BYU over offers from Georgia Tech, Houston and West Virginia, among others.
Ranked as the No. 86 player from Georgia by 247Sports and the No. 59 cornerback nationally.
Runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and can do a 400-meter dash in 46.84.
“BYU is the place for me to go carry out my legacy,” Alexander told Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen. “The communication with the coaches is something that is second to none. The vibe and the step up into the Big 12 all (was enough) to pull a kid like me from the Peach State all the way to Provo.”
𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓵𝓶 📽️
learn more about @therriannn 👉 https://t.co/beXNGfVpjF pic.twitter.com/8Y0nfZBOKr
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 20, 2023