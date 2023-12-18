BYU football gets commitments from a pair of in-state transfers

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars football program this weekend has received commitments from two former Weber State Wildcats.

First, on Saturday linebacker Jack Kelly announced his pledge, and on Sunday cornerback Marque Collins did so.

Both played under BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill when he was the head coach at Weber State.

All glory to god! Go cougs🤙🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/fLIeg6Y6Eh — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly1717) December 17, 2023

Listed by Weber State at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, the Kearns High graduate garnered First Team All-Big Sky honors following a 2023 season in which he posted 56 tackles (12 for loss), 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles (two recovered) and an interception.

As for Collins, he is listed by Weber State at 6 feet and 170 pounds. Originally from Sacramento, California, Collins played in just three games in 2023 and four in 2022, but in 2021 he received Big Sky honorable mention recognition after posting 18 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.