This Big 12 defensive line commit has flipped to BYU

LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo starts to fill up before a BYU football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

As the recruiting landscape heats up heading into Wednesday’s national signing day, BYU is bulking up its defensive line.

Former Texas Tech commit Danny Saili has flipped to the Cougars, he announced Monday via social media.

I have flipped my commitment to BYU!! I was not promised a car, any money, but a chance to grow as a football player and as a member of the LDS church!! @Pouha91 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1nbRGY6zbt — Tui (@danny_saili) December 18, 2023

“I have flipped my commitment to BYU!!” Saili said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I was not promised a car, (or) any money, but a chance to grow as a football player and as a member of the LDS church!!”

A three-star recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Saili is ranked among the nation’s best junior college prospects in the current cycle. He originally committed to Texas Tech last month but visited BYU this past weekend, ultimately changing his mind in favor of the Cougars.

In 10 games at Hutchinson in 2023, the 6-foot-2, 355-pound interior lineman recorded 21 total tackles with four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He will have two remaining seasons of eligibility upon arriving in Provo.

Saili is the sixth defensive line recruit to sign with the Cougars in this class, with BYU still in the hunt for other such prospects as Jay Hill’s defensive staff continues to set its sights on strengthening the position.