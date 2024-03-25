Butler basketball transfer portal roster moves: Who's staying, going

Butler basketball just finished a 18-15 season under second-year coach Thad Matta. Jalen Thomas and John-Michael Mulloy have exhausted their eligibility and the Bulldogs' only Class of 2024 commit is Brebeuf Jesuit's Evan Haywood.

Butler had a near-total roster makeover from the transfer portal last year. Will the revolving door swing open this year?

Run it back? Butler fans can look to next year. There will be a lot less roster turnover.

Here is the status of Butler's players.

Butler players enter transfer portal

∎ D.J. Davis

The 6-1 senior transfer from UC-Irvine with in-the-gym shooting range had some hot streaks but went cold for several games late in the season. He averaged 13.6 points on 35% 3-point shooting, and 96.8% on free throws.

Butler players who have not announced their intentions

∎ Jahmyl Telfort

The 6-7 senior transfer from Northeastern averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

∎ Andre Screen

The 7-1 senior transfer from Bucknell was the primary post player off the bench, averaging 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

∎ Posh Alexander

The 6-0 senior transfer from St. John's ignited the offense and defense as a ballhawking point guard. He had a couple of hot-shooting streaks, but that wasn't his primary responsibility. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

∎ Pierre Brooks II

The 6-6 sophomore, who transferred from Michigan State, averaged 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds with 41.1% 3-point shooting.

∎ Landon Moore

The 6-3 sophomore came off the bench, offering 4.0 points on 38% 3-point shooting.

∎ Connor Turnbull

The 6-10 sophomore suffered a season-ending arm injury nine games in. He had been in the playing rotation, averaging 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds, and hitting 42.9% of his 3s.

∎ Finley Bizjack

The 6-4 freshman was a critical bench player, bringing energy and, occasionally, points in bunches. He averaged 4.3 points and was a willing 3-point shooter, hitting 29%.

∎ Boden Kapke

The 6-11 freshman saw sporadic time as an outside-in center, averaging 2.3 points and making 43.8 of his 3s.

∎ Augusto Cassia

The 6-8 freshman from Brazil missed much of the season with an injury but saw court time late.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball transfer portal roster moves: Who's staying, going