A talented former Iowa Hawkeye is coming to Indiana. And we're not talking about Caitlin Clark, though there is a connection to the projected No. 1 overall pick in Monday's WNBA draft.

Iowa grad transfer Patrick McCaffery announced his decision to transfer to Butler via social media on Saturday. Patrick is the son of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery and brother of former Hawkeye guard Connor McCaffery. Connor is a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers and Clark's boyfriend.

Patrick, a 6-9 forward, averaged 8.5 points and three rebounds per game during his five seasons at Iowa. His best season was his third, where he started all 32 games and averaged 10.5 points per game. He's a career 32% 3-point shooter and 75% shooter from the free throw line.

McCaffery could fill multiple roles for the Bulldogs, depending on how the team's offseason shapes out. If starting forward Jahmyl Telfort remains in the NBA draft and goes pro, McCaffery could step into his spot in the starting lineup. If Telfort returns, McCaffery would step into the spot vacated by Connor Turnbull as part of Butler's forward rotation.

Butler has had three players enter the transfer portal (Finley Bizjack, DJ Davis and Turnbull). Telfort and Posh Alexander have declared for the draft while maintaining their eligibility.

McCaffery's commitment gives Butler six scholarship players officially on the roster (McCaffery, Pierre Brooks II, Andre Screen, Boden Kapke, Augusto Cassia and Landon Moore).

All-State Brebeuf Jesuit guard Evan Haywood is still the only incoming freshman signed for Butler's 2024 class. Including Haywood, Butler could have as many as six more scholarships to fill. If Alexander and Telfort return, Butler would have four scholarship spots to fill.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball gets commitment from Iowa transfer Patrick McCaffery