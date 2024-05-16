Live
PGA Championship: Round 1 live updates for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and more
Will Brooks Koepka repeat? Will Rory McIlroy finally end the major-less streak he's been stuck in for a decade? Will Tiger Woods' body hold up? And how many heaters will John Daly fire up during his round? (Let's put the over-under at four.)
These are some of the burning questions that will begin to be answered Thursday during Round 1 of the 106th PGA Championship.
One birdie, one bogey
Tiger Woods, after parring his first hole (No. 10), scrambles for bogey on the 11th. Meanwhile, Mr. Major Slowstart (Rory McIlroy), birdies his first hole (No. 10). Could returning to Valhalla be where it finally happens (again) for Rory?
And they're off ...
After a 10-minute delay for fog, Michael Block lets it rip ...
Let the Return of the Block Party begin ...
The 106th PGA Championship is about to get underway with a familiar face: Michael Block, the club pro who grabbed everyone's attention a year ago with a T15 finish, which included a hole-in-one, will kick things off.
As for the weather, things might get rough Friday and Saturday, but today ... just a little fog delaying the start by 10 minutes. So, those tee times, just add 10 minutes to each.