PGA Championship: Round 1 live updates for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and more

yahoo sports staff
Will Brooks Koepka repeat? Will Rory McIlroy finally end the major-less streak he's been stuck in for a decade? Will Tiger Woods' body hold up? And how many heaters will John Daly fire up during his round? (Let's put the over-under at four.)

These are some of the burning questions that will begin to be answered Thursday during Round 1 of the 106th PGA Championship.

And if you're looking for on-course updates, stick right here. We got you covered.

  • One birdie, one bogey

    Tiger Woods, after parring his first hole (No. 10), scrambles for bogey on the 11th. Meanwhile, Mr. Major Slowstart (Rory McIlroy), birdies his first hole (No. 10). Could returning to Valhalla be where it finally happens (again) for Rory?

    The Block Party is over

    It was a good run for Michael Block. Short, but good.

    How else would you start a tournament in Kentucky?

    Let's have ourselves a tournament

    Good morning from Valhalla Golf Club, where the fog has burned off and the sun is just peeking over the tops of the trees. We have a full slate of the world's best players on the slate for today, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teeing off shortly after 8 a.m. ET.

    Much of the pre-tournament talk focused on golf's ongoing civil war and private lives, so it surely comes as a relief to the players — and many fans, too — that the game is now afoot. Three days from now, a major champion will emerge from this 156-man field, and it ought to be a hell of a ride to get there.

    The course looks beautiful, the Kentucky galleries are already full, and the stage is set for another epic major tournament. Stick with us all week, and let's have ourselves a fine PGA Championship.

  • And they're off ...

    After a 10-minute delay for fog, Michael Block lets it rip ...

  • Let the Return of the Block Party begin ...

    The 106th PGA Championship is about to get underway with a familiar face: Michael Block, the club pro who grabbed everyone's attention a year ago with a T15 finish, which included a hole-in-one, will kick things off.

    As for the weather, things might get rough Friday and Saturday, but today ... just a little fog delaying the start by 10 minutes. So, those tee times, just add 10 minutes to each.