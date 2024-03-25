Butler basketball shooting guard DJ Davis enters transfer portal, test NBA draft waters

The Butler basketball team has its first departure of the offseason.

Senior shooting guard DJ Davis has entered the transfer portal, per his social media.

Davis began weighing a decision to leave the program after Tuesday's NIT loss to Minnesota. Ultimately, the 6-1 guard has decided to enter the NBA draft while exploring options in the transfer portal.

Davis finished his lone season at Butler as the Bulldogs' third leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. He started all 33 games and finished second with 67 made 3-pointers at 35.1%. His best stretch of basketball came in late January when he averaged 20.8 points over six games with four straight 20-plus point games.

Davis's departure leaves a big hole in Butler's perimeter scoring, but it should pave the way for freshman Finley Bizjack to take over as the Dawgs starting shooting guard.

Butler now has three open scholarships with nine players currently on the roster and Brebeuf Jesuit's all-state guard Evan Haywood as the lone member of the 2024 class.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball's DJ Davis enters transfer portal, test NBA draft