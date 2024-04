Butler basketball adds Kolby King from Tulane in transfer portal

Butler basketball added guard Kolby King in the transfer portal.

The 6-2 player averaged 10.4 points on 37.9% 3-point shooting and 3.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Tulane. He played at St. John's as a freshman in 2022-23, appearing in 26 games.

The Bulldogs are seeking outside shooting after D.J. Davis, Finley Bizjack and Posh Alexander left the program. They previously added a wing shooter, Jamie Kaiser Jr. from Maryland.

King also considered South Carolina, Utah, Dayton and Michigan.

Back in the Big East Let’s Handle Business Bulldog Nation Leh Do It🐶 #Commited pic.twitter.com/zGSrtnvfSL — Kolby King (@kingkolby11) April 27, 2024

