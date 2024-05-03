Bucks offseason primer: Little to spend, but lots to spend it on

When you build your entire team and championship window around a two-superstar model, you cannot lose them and expect to survive. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 6 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs to the Indiana Pacers, 120-98, and are thus eliminated.

Top-heaviness is unavoidable, as are injuries at times. And in defense of the supporting cast, they did not fold or get completely exposed, especially in game five, when they were able to pull out the win without both of their Hall-of-Famers.

Nevertheless, the ending of the Bucks’ season is not the whole story. The journey to that end was not the smoothest, and the fan who says that they expected – or accept – that trading Jrue Holiday and change for Lillard last summer only to yield a first-round exit is not being honest with themselves. The Bucks have work to do on the roster, and because of the Lillard move, they have not the assets (be it in terms of draft capital or salary flexibility) to be able to make another one.

With that in mind, here follows a look at the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster and spending heading into the 2024 NBA offseason.

State of the roster and offseason options

How the CBA affects them

Free agent: Malik Beasley

Free agent: Patrick Beverley

Free agent: Jae Crowder

Free agent: Thanasis Antetokounmpo

2024-25 SALARY SITUATION

Players rostered: 12

Two-way players: 2 (Ryan Rollins and Jaylin Galloway)

Guaranteed salaries: $179,811,679

Non-guaranteed salaries: $3,070,622

Total salary: $182,882,301

Projected 2024/25 salary cap amount: $141,000,000

Salary cap space: Zero

Projected 2024/25 luxury tax threshold: $171,345,000

Luxury tax space: Zero

Projected 2024/25 first apron threshold: $178,655,000

First apron space: Functionally, zero

Projected 2024/25 second apron threshold: $189,486,000

Second apron space: Approximately $6 million

Spending options:

Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, $5,183,000 (projected)

Robin Lopez trade exception – $2,019,706 (expires February 10 2025)

Cameron Payne trade exception – $2,019,706 (expires February 10 2025)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard

Khris Middleton

Brook Lopez

Bobby Portis

2024-25 salary: $12,578,286

Remaining salary guaranteed: $26,024,240 through 2025-26

Additional notes:

2025-26 salary is a player option at $13,445,754

Extension-eligible after July 6

Has a 15% trade kicker

Pat Connaughton

AJ Green

2024-25 salary: $1,891,857

Remaining salary guaranteed: $4,113,534 through 2025-26

Additional notes:

2026-27 salary is a team option at $2,406,205

Even with the team option, 2026-27 salary is fully unguaranteed if waived on or before July 4 2026

Jaylin Galloway

2024-25 salary: Signed to a two-way contract

Remaining salary guaranteed: None

Ryan Rollins

2024-25 salary: Signed to a two-way contract

Remaining salary guaranteed: None

Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley

Jae Crowder

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

