Bucks offseason primer: Little to spend, but lots to spend it on
When you build your entire team and championship window around a two-superstar model, you cannot lose them and expect to survive. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 6 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs to the Indiana Pacers, 120-98, and are thus eliminated.
Top-heaviness is unavoidable, as are injuries at times. And in defense of the supporting cast, they did not fold or get completely exposed, especially in game five, when they were able to pull out the win without both of their Hall-of-Famers.
Nevertheless, the ending of the Bucks’ season is not the whole story. The journey to that end was not the smoothest, and the fan who says that they expected – or accept – that trading Jrue Holiday and change for Lillard last summer only to yield a first-round exit is not being honest with themselves. The Bucks have work to do on the roster, and because of the Lillard move, they have not the assets (be it in terms of draft capital or salary flexibility) to be able to make another one.
With that in mind, here follows a look at the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster and spending heading into the 2024 NBA offseason.
State of the roster and offseason options
How the CBA affects them
Free agent: Malik Beasley
Free agent: Patrick Beverley
Free agent: Jae Crowder
Free agent: Thanasis Antetokounmpo
2024-25 SALARY SITUATION
Players rostered: 12
Two-way players: 2 (Ryan Rollins and Jaylin Galloway)
Guaranteed salaries: $179,811,679
Non-guaranteed salaries: $3,070,622
Total salary: $182,882,301
Projected 2024/25 salary cap amount: $141,000,000
Salary cap space: Zero
Projected 2024/25 luxury tax threshold: $171,345,000
Luxury tax space: Zero
Projected 2024/25 first apron threshold: $178,655,000
First apron space: Functionally, zero
Projected 2024/25 second apron threshold: $189,486,000
Second apron space: Approximately $6 million
Spending options:
Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, $5,183,000 (projected)
Robin Lopez trade exception – $2,019,706 (expires February 10 2025)
Cameron Payne trade exception – $2,019,706 (expires February 10 2025)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Damian Lillard
Khris Middleton
Brook Lopez
Bobby Portis
2024-25 salary: $12,578,286
Remaining salary guaranteed: $26,024,240 through 2025-26
Additional notes:
2025-26 salary is a player option at $13,445,754
Extension-eligible after July 6
Has a 15% trade kicker
Pat Connaughton
MarJon Beauchamp
AJ Green
Andre Jackson Jr
Chris Livingston
2024-25 salary: $1,891,857
Remaining salary guaranteed: $4,113,534 through 2025-26
Additional notes:
2026-27 salary is a team option at $2,406,205
Even with the team option, 2026-27 salary is fully unguaranteed if waived on or before July 4 2026
Jaylin Galloway
2024-25 salary: Signed to a two-way contract
Remaining salary guaranteed: None
Ryan Rollins
2024-25 salary: Signed to a two-way contract
Remaining salary guaranteed: None