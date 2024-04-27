Buckeyes taken on the final day of the NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WCMH) — On the final day of the NFL Draft in Detroit, one Buckeye got the chance to reunite with his former teammate.

Tight end Cade Stover was chosen as the 123rd overall pick by the Houston Texans, putting the Mansfield, Ohio native on the same roster as quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stover was last season’s Big Ten conference tight end of the year and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the country. He started in 11 of the 12 games he played in 2023 and in his career, he caught 82 passes for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elsewhere on Day 3, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 148th overall pick. The Cleveland-native was the Big Ten linebacker of the year and started ten games last season, recording 82 tackles and a sack.

Earlier in the draft, defensive tackle Mike Hall was taken in the second round by the Cleveland Browns while wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was a first-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

