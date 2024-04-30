Browns pick up fifth-year option of CB Greg Newsome II

The Cleveland Browns have locked in cornerback Greg Newsome II through 2025, officially picking up his fifth-year option.

The price tag on Newsome’s fifth-year, which will hit the books in 2025, is set at $13.37 million. The Browns now have all three of their starting cornerbacks, Newsome, Denzel Ward, and Martin Emerson Jr., under contract through 2025.

General manager Andrew Berry values defensive back depth more than any other position. While Newsome II was a favorite trade target this offseason from many in Cleveland, shipping off a starting defensive back is not something Berry was eager to do.

Even Ward came out and spoke in favor of keeping the Browns’ cornerback room together earlier this month. The Browns continue to add young talent to the room as well, drafting Cameron Mitchell last year (who played valuable snaps as a rookie) and South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden this year.

Running back the best defensive unit in the NFL a year ago, the Browns maintain continuity in their cornerback room as well.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire