Browns fans give new kicker a standing ovation just for hitting pregame field goal

Browns fans got on their feet for a pregame field goal. (AP Photo)

The new Cleveland Browns kicker hasn’t played in a single game yet, but the fans already love him. All Greg Joseph had to do to get a standing ovation from Browns fans was make a field goal … during warmups.

That was enough to drive the fans in Cleveland wild.

Browns fans go nuts as their new kicker hits pre-game 40 yd field goal 👀🙌 @greg_joseph1 pic.twitter.com/pZw2741MZf — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 20, 2018





Getting on your feet and applauding a 40-yard field goal during warmups isn’t exactly common, but Browns fans are working through some kicker angst right now.

The team had a couple opportunities to pull off what would have been a shocking upset over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, but kicker Zane Gonzalez couldn’t come through. Gonzalez missed two of his four field goal attempts and two extra points during the game. The Browns wound up losing by just three points.

It didn’t take long for the team to act. By Monday, Gonzalez was cut and Joseph was signed.

Though Browns fans were quick to cheer for Joseph’s pregame field goal, the 24-year-old has never attempted a kick in a regular season game. It’s unclear whether veteran kicker Dan Bailey was in the team’s plans. He quickly signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday after Daniel Carlson was waived for missing crucial kicks.

Considering the rate at which kickers missed field goals in Week 2, Browns fans took a risk praising their new kicker before the game began. While Joseph looked shaky, he hit both his field-goal attempts during the Browns’ incredible 21-17 win.

