Brown, Eagles agree to historic contract as Aiyuk awaits 49ers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Ten days after they signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year extension worth $25 million per year, the Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with A.J. Brown that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The Eagles announced Thursday evening that they had agreed to terms of a three-year extension with Brown worth $96 million — an average of $32 million per year with $84 million guaranteed. Both are the highest figures ever for a wide receiver.

Smith is now signed through 2028 and Brown through 2029. Smith is 25 and Brown is 26.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension on Thursday and that $30 million average was the highest in NFL history for one day.

The Eagles were already the only team in NFL history with two wide receivers with annual averages of $25 million. Now they’re averaging a combined $57 million per year, unheard of numbers for teammates.

But Smith and Brown are that good.

Four years ago, the Eagles’ leading wide receivers were Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor. Now they have two of the NFL’s best locked up for at least the next five years.

The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans two years ago this week, and in two seasons here he has 194 catches for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 15.2 average. In five NFL seasons, he has 379 catches for 5,947 yards, 42 touchdowns and a 15.7 average.

Brown is third among NFL receivers over the last two years in yards behind Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb. Since he entered the league, he’s fifth in yards (fourth among wide receivers). His 5,947 yards are ninth-most in NFL history by a player in his first five seasons, behind Torry Holt, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, former Eagle Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Thomas.

Brown and Smith are the first teammates in NFL history with at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and a 12.5 average in consecutive seasons.

They are already the only players in Eagles history with two seasons with 80 catches, 1,000 yards and seven TDs. DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, Irving Fryar and Zach Ertz had one each.

Brown had been signed through 2026 on the 2022 extension he signed after the Eagles acquired him from the Titans.

The Brown signing is the latest in an extremely busy and productive offseason for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The Eagles have given extensions to Smith, Reed Blankenship, Braden Mann, Jordan Mailata, Jake Elliott, Brandon Graham, Landon Dickerson and Rick Lovato, restructured Josh Sweat.and brought back Avonte Maddox. They also signed Bryce Huff, Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Devin White and DeVante Parker among numerous free agents.

Looking at the Eagles’ offense, Brown is signed through 2029, Jalen Hurts, Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Smith are signed through 2028, Lane Johnson and Barkley through 2026 and Dallas Goedert and Cam Jurgens through 2025.

