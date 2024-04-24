Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions reportedly agree to 4-year, $120M extension with $77M guaranteed

The 24-year-old Brown was a first-team All-Pro for the Lions in 2023.

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

St. Brown will get $77 million guaranteed as part of the new agreement. He could have been an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 NFL season without a new deal.

According to Spotrac, the $30 million annual average salary ties St. Brown with Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins as tops among all wide receivers. The guaranteed $77 million puts him ahead of the $75 million for Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

St. Brown has played three seasons with the Lions after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of USC. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was a first-team All Pro in 2023.

St. Brown, who was set to make a $3.366 million base salary in 2024, is coming off a career season with the Lions after catching 119 balls for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Since 2021, among wide receivers, St. Brown is eighth in total receiving yards (3,588), fifth in receptions (315), and seventh in touchdowns (21).

It's a big week to celebrate for Lions fans. First, their star receiver commits for four more seasons and then the 2024 NFL draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday night.