Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown agree to 3-year, $96 million contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t letting A.J. Brown go.

The Eagles agreed to a three-year, $96 million contract extension on Thursday afternoon, the team announced. The deal, which includes $84 million guaranteed, is set to pay Brown $32 million per season, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — which is the highest for a wide receiver in league history.

Brown’s new deal surpassed both Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who each earn about $30 million per season. Brown’s previous four-year deal, which he signed after the Tennessee Titans traded him to Philadelphia, paid him about $25 million per season.

Brown has shined ever since landing in Philadelphia. He racked up 1,456 receiving yards and had seven touchdowns last season, his second with the Eagles, which backed up his career-high 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns he had during their run to the Super Bowl during the 2022 campaign. Brown had a career-high 106 receptions last season, too.

The Eagles went just 11-6 last season despite starting the year 10-1, and they fell in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Quickly after that exit and the brutal late-season collapse, Brown became the subject of rumors about his unhappiness with the franchise and that he wanted to be traded away. Brown, however, shut all of that down in February and insisted both that the Eagles’ locker room was fine and that he wanted to be there long-term.

“I have no problem,” he said at the time. “I want to be here. It’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at. It’s as simple as that.”

Brown had two years left on his most recent deal with the Eagles. Now with his latest contract extension, he’ll be in Philadelphia through the 2029 season. With quarterback Jalen Hurts locked down through the 2028 season, the duo should be a dominant force in the NFC East for the foreseeable future.