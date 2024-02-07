BREAKING: 5-star prospect Terry Bussey officially signs with Texas A&M

National Signing Day 2024 got off to a huge start on Wednesday morning as 5-star athlete recruit Terry Bussey formally put pen to paper and picked his next home.

Just after 9 a.m. Bussey selected Texas A&M over LSU and Georgia as his official choice. He received 30 offers and had taken a total of five visits respectively to Aggieland, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

The 5-foot-10.5, 180-pound playmaker from Timpson High School in Texas committed to the Aggies way back on Sept. 28, during the previous regime under Jimbo Fisher. Despite the change in leadership, Bussey has remained committed to Aggieland.

“I’ve been getting to know the new staff,” Bussey told On3 earlier this month. “It’s been great building a relationship with coach Elko, coach (Ishmael Aristide) and I’m building relationships with other coaches they already have on staff. They’re great guys, great people, they know a lot about football and they’re great football-minded people.”

