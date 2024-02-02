Report: 5-star commit Terry Bussey swaps LSU visit for Georgia before visiting Texas A&M this weekend

2024 5-star athlete and Texas A&M hard-commit Terry Bussey has reportedly swapped an upcoming home visit with one SEC school for another.

According to Glen West, the LSU beat writer for 247Sports, Bussey will no longer host the Tigers for a home visit and instead will host Georgia before visiting College Station for his final visit this upcoming weekend. However, LSU does remain in the mix for his services, per West.

Sam Spiegelman of On3 Sports reported Thursday that the Aggies and Tigers are Bussey’s final two after receiving 30 offers and taking a total of five visits respectively to Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

The 5-foot-10.5, 180-pound playmaker from Timpson High School in Texas committed to the Aggies way back on Sept. 28, during the previous regime under Jimbo Fisher. Despite the change in leadership, Bussey has remained committed to Aggieland.

“I’ve been getting to know the new staff,” Bussey told On3 earlier this month. “It’s been great building a relationship with coach Elko, coach (Ishmael Aristide) and I’m building relationships with other coaches they already have on staff. They’re great guys, great people, they know a lot about football and they’re great football-minded people.”

According to On3, Bussey is currently positioned as the 30th-ranked player in the 2024 class, the No. 1-ranked athlete, and the 8th-ranked player in Texas.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire