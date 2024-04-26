Advertisement

Brandon Beane only worried about Bills in trade with Chiefs

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills made two trades in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The first was the more surprising.

The Bills moved back from No. 28 to 32 in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The same Chiefs that have had the postseason edge on Buffalo in recent years.

Even so, general manager Brandon Beane said he was not hesitant to do so. His reasoning was a long explanation, yet a simple one.

“What’s the best move for the Bills?” Beane said.

Beane’s full explanation can be found in the WIVB-TV clip below:

