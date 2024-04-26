Brandon Beane only worried about Bills in trade with Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills made two trades in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The first was the more surprising.

The Bills moved back from No. 28 to 32 in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The same Chiefs that have had the postseason edge on Buffalo in recent years.

Even so, general manager Brandon Beane said he was not hesitant to do so. His reasoning was a long explanation, yet a simple one.

“What’s the best move for the Bills?” Beane said.

Beane’s full explanation can be found in the WIVB-TV clip below:

Bills GM Brandon Beane on trading draft picks to the Chiefs or other rivals: "You're not necessarily preventing them from getting the player they want. … What's the best move for the Bills?" #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hy1I46G7ly — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire