Brady Singer reaches milestone as the Kansas City Royals defeat the Milwaukee Brewers

When the Royals selected Brady Singer with the 18th overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, they envisioned the right-hander being a stalwart of the rotation for years.

That’s proven to be the case, as illustrated by one statistic.

The Royals defeated the Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium in Singer’s 100th career start. He’s the just 26th pitcher in franchise history to reach triple digits in games started.

“Whenever you see those numbers, that’s pretty amazing for all the games that have been played in 50 years, or whatever it’s been,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “It’s impressive, the longevity.

“I think all of those milestones are impressive, because there’s just so few people that get to reach them in the history of the game. Brady is somebody that embodies what we like here. He’s a guy that really wants to take the ball and keep going out there and competing.”

Singer gritted through a rough start as the Brewers scored the game’s first run on doubles by the first two batters after just seven pitches. When he exited in the sixth inning, Singer had allowed just the run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

It was the 30th career victory for Singer, 3-1.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Royals rally late, beat Brewers 3-2

Game 2: Royals get taste of own medicine in 6-5 loss

Productive outs

The Royals erased the early deficit in their half of the first. Maikel Garcia doubled and took third when Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins slipped while tracking a ball off the bat of Bobby Witt Jr.

Vinnie Pasquantino’s sacrifice fly scored Garcia as Witt took third. Michael Massey followed with another sac fly that brought home Witt.

In the sixth inning, Massey had another sacrifice fly that again scored Witt as the Royals took a 3-1 lead.

A money throw

Nick Anderson took over in the sixth inning for the Royals and ran into immediate trouble. Gary Sánchez opened with a home run and Oliver Dunn walked and took second on a groundout.

MJ ON THE MONEY. #Royals



Watch on Bally Sports, https://t.co/4FtfJsLjSJ and the Bally Sports app. pic.twitter.com/GI1NTQfrz3 — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 8, 2024

Brice Turang ripped a double to left but MJ Melendez extinguished the threat with a perfect throw home to get Dunn.

Series winner

Witt blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and then the Royals got the line moving.

Bobby Witt Jr. rockets one out for his 5th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/olVJQVWUDw — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2024

Pasquantino doubled and, after an out, Hunter Renfroe walked. Three straight singles brought home two more runs, giving the Royals a 6-2 lead.

Milwaukee got two runs back in the ninth, but James McArthur secured the win. He entered with a two on and got the game’s final two outs.

The Royals took two of three in the series and split the six-game homestand. They have a 22-16 record. A year ago, the Royals didn’t win their 22nd game until June 24 (22-55 overall).

Injury report

Left-hander Kris Bubic threw a scoreless inning for the Surprise Royals on Tuesday in his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery a year ago. Bubic struck out two and allowed two hits as Surprise beat the ACL Rockies 5-1.

Right-hander Alec Marsh is expected to start Friday against the Angels in Los Angeles. He went on the injured list because of a bruised right elbow on April 25.

What’s next: The Royals open a four-game series against the Angels on Thursday night. Right-hander Michael Wacha will start for KC against the Halos’ Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:38 p.m.