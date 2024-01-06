Bradley basketball player leaves the program

Prior to their Missouri Valley Conference game against visiting Missouri State on Saturday afternoon, the Bradley basketball team announced that guard Emarion Ellis had left the program.

According to a statement issued via the team’s account on X.com – formerly Twitter: “Emarion Ellis has left the men’s basketball program and will be pursuing other opportunities. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Ellis, a redshirt sophomore, saw action in 11 of the Braves’ first 12 games, only not playing in the Vermont game.

When junior guard Connor Hickman went down with an ankle injury on Dec. 2 against Indiana State, Ellis saw his biggest minutes. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder averaged just over 22 minutes per game over the next four games and 4.8 points per game, including a season-high 11 points and three assists against Cleveland State. However, he didn't play in the Braves’ last two games against Truman State and Valparaiso.

While playing at Davenport Assumption in Iowa, Ellis was ranked as the No. 86 overall player nationally in the Class of 2021 and the No. 6 combo guard in the country, according to 247Sports.

Here’s what Jerry Meyer, director of basketball scouting at 247, had to say about Ellis in his scouting report:

“Up and coming prospect with tremendous upside. Great length for a point guard. Has thin frame and needs added strength and mass. Has a burst of speed, can wiggle through traffic and is a good finisher off one foot. Has a low release on jumper and not known as a shooter but projects as an at least keep the defense honest shooter. Sees the court and is developing as a playmaker for others. Has a knack for rebounding. One on one defense has room for improvement but has good hands and is an opportunistic defender.”

Ellis was originally committed to the University of Texas, but when Shaka Smart left the Longhorns to take the job at Marquette University, Ellis flipped his commitment to the Golden Eagles. As a freshman at Marquette, he saw action in 14 games, shooting 56% from beyond the arc and averaging 2.1 points in 6.1 minutes per game.

As a sophomore, he suffered a stress fracture in one his knees and took a medical redshirt before leaving Marquette and taking advantage of the NCAA’s one-time transfer exception to join the Bradley squad.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Before Missouri State game, Bradley basketball player leaves team