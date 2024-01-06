Bradley Braves basketball extends win streak with big home victory over Missouri State

PEORIA — The Bradley men's basketball team extended its win streak to four games with an 86-60 victory over Missouri State on Saturday afternoon.

Connor Hickman scored 25 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead the Braves (10-5, 2-2) in the Missouri Valley Conference game at Carver Arena. BU's Darius Hannah added 19 points and Demarion Burch 11.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 86, Missouri State 60

Cesare Edwards scored 17 to lead Missouri State (9-6, 1-3).

Bradley's next scheduled game is against Evansville at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Carver Arena.

BU announced before the game that Emarion Ellis had left the program. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore joined Bradley in April 2023, the final addition to this season's roster.

