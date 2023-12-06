Bradley basketball gives injury update on starting guard

Bradley starting guard Connor Hickman is listed as day-to-day following an injury to his left ankle on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 junior went down late in the second half of the 85-77 loss to Indiana State. His 19 points were a team-high, shooting 7-for-14 from the field, while adding three rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes.

Hickman is the team's second-leading scorer at 13.5 points a game and hitting a team-best 18 3-pointers on 39.1 percent shooting.

Hickman did not start Tuesday in the nonconference game against Akron and was not expected to play.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley basketball injury update: Connor Hickman nursing left ankle