Bradley basketball lands commitment from former Peoria Notre Dame all-stater

Former Peoria Notre Dame all-stater Connor Dillon announced via social media Friday his commitment to play basketball for Bradley.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Bradley University!" Dillon posted on Twitter. "Thank you to the coaching staff for this great opportunity. Let's work!"

The former PND player spent his four seasons at NCAA Division II Winona State. He averaged 21.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line and was an all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first-team selection this past season.

This is the latest in a series of offseason events that have reshaped the roster at Bradley, which is coming off a 20-win season, a third-place finish in the MVC and a trip to the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves lost all-Missouri Valley Conference guard Connor Hickman and reserves Goanar Biliew and Kyle Thomas to the transfer portal. Meanwhile, two starters and two key reserves recently announced their return to the Braves for 2024-25: all-Valley point guard Duke Deen, big man Darius Hannah, along with Christian Davis and Demarion Burch.

