Is this Boston Celtics series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers a perfect Luke Kornet matchup?

The Boston Celtics got themselves a blowout 120-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on this past Tuesday (May 7) night to take a 1 – 0 series lead over the Cavs.

Backup Boston big man Luke Kornet played a significant role in the first half of the game, putting up, in 12 minutes of play, 8 rebounds, effectively defending the rim and limiting the Cavaliers’ options inside. The Cavaliers, known for shooting the fewest mid-rangers as a percentage of their shot attempts in the league, found themselves challenged by Kornet’s presence.

Is this series vs. the Cavs a perfect Luke Kornet matchup?

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire